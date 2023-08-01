Unisys: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — Unisys Corp. (UIS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $40 million in its second quarter.
The Blue Bell, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.
The information technology service provider posted revenue of $476.8 million in the period.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UIS
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.