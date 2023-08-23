Unifi: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Unifi Inc. (UFI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.3 million in…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Unifi Inc. (UFI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The polyester and nylon yarn maker posted revenue of $151.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $46.3 million, or $2.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $623.5 million.

