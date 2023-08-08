Live Radio
Under Armour: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2023, 7:05 AM

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $8.5 million.

The Baltimore-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The sports apparel company posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 billion.

Under Armour expects full-year earnings to be 47 cents to 51 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UAA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

