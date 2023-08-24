Ulta: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $300.1 million.

The Bolingbrook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $6.02 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.87 per share.

The beauty products retailer posted revenue of $2.53 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.51 billion.

Ulta expects full-year earnings to be $25.10 to $25.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $11.05 billion to $11.15 billion.

