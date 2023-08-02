UGI: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — UGI Corp. (UGI) on Wednesday reported a loss…

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — UGI Corp. (UGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $789 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $3.76. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The natural gas and electric utilities operator. posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period.

UGI expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.75 to $2.90 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UGI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.