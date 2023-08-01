UFP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) on Tuesday reported net income of $11.9 million…

UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) on Tuesday reported net income of $11.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newburyport, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.55.

The packaging company and component manufacturer posted revenue of $100 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UFPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UFPT

