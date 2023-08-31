UBS: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — UBS AG (UBS) on Thursday reported net income of $28.88 billion in its second…

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — UBS AG (UBS) on Thursday reported net income of $28.88 billion in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Zurich, said it had earnings of $8.99 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment gains, came to $1.88 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $14.93 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $9.54 billion, surpassing Street forecasts.

