Ubiquiti: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) on Friday reported earnings of $103.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.72. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to $1.73 per share.

The computer networking company posted revenue of $491.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $407.6 million, or $6.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.94 billion.

