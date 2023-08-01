Uber: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $394 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $394 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 18 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The ride-hailing company posted revenue of $9.23 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.32 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UBER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UBER

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.