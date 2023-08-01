Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Uber: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Uber: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 1, 2023, 7:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $394 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 18 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The ride-hailing company posted revenue of $9.23 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.32 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UBER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UBER

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up