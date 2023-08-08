Live Radio
U.S. Physical Therapy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2023, 5:38 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $10.9 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, came to 76 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The physician staffing services company posted revenue of $151.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $149.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USPH

