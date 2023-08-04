U.S. Cellular: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — United States Cellular Corp. (USM) on Friday reported net income of $5 million in…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — United States Cellular Corp. (USM) on Friday reported net income of $5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 5 cents.

The wireless telecommunications service provider posted revenue of $957 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $995.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USM

