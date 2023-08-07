Tyson: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) on Monday reported a loss of $417 million…

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) on Monday reported a loss of $417 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of $1.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The meat producer posted revenue of $13.14 billion in the period.

Tyson expects full-year revenue in the range of $53 billion to $54 billion.

