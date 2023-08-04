Twist Bioscience: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) on Friday reported a…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) on Friday reported a loss of $57.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.01 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.14 per share.

The maker of synthetic DNA for the biotechnology industry posted revenue of $63.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $60.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Twist Bioscience said it expects revenue in the range of $63 million to $64 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $241 million to $242 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWST

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.