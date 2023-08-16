Live Radio
Twin Disc: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 16, 2023, 8:16 AM

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Twin Disc Inc. (TWIN) on Wednesday reported net income of $8.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 62 cents.

The power transmission equipment maker posted revenue of $83.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.4 million, or 75 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $277 million.

