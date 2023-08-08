Twilio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twilio Inc.A (TWLO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $166.2 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twilio Inc.A (TWLO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $166.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 54 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $984.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Twilio expects its per-share earnings to range from 33 cents to 37 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $980 million to $990 million for the fiscal third quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWLO

