Turning Point Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) on Wednesday reported net income of $9.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 79 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $105.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPB

