Tuniu: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NANJING, China (AP) — NANJING, China (AP) — Tuniu Corp. (TOUR) on Thursday reported net income of $90,000 in its…

NANJING, China (AP) — NANJING, China (AP) — Tuniu Corp. (TOUR) on Thursday reported net income of $90,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nanjing, China-based company said it had net income of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $13.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Tuniu said it expects revenue in the range of $22.5 million to $23.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TOUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TOUR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.