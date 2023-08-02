Triumph Group: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.8 million…

BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The aircraft supplier posted revenue of $327.1 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $324 million.

Triumph Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion.

