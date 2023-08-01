Triton: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Triton International Ltd. (TRTN) on Tuesday reported net income of $141.8 million…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Triton International Ltd. (TRTN) on Tuesday reported net income of $141.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $2.34. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.38 per share.

The shipping container leasing company posted revenue of $386.5 million in the period.

