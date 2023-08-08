Triple Flag: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $16 million.…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $16 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The precious metals streaming and royalty company posted revenue of $52.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TFPM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TFPM

