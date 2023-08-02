TripAdvisor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $24 million. On…

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $24 million.

On a per-share basis, the Needham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The travel website operator posted revenue of $494 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $474 million.

