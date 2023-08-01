Trinity Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) on Tuesday reported profit of $17 million in its second…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) on Tuesday reported profit of $17 million in its second quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 23 cents per share.

The industrial manufacturer posted revenue of $722.4 million in the period.

Trinity Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.35 to $1.45 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRN

