Trinity Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $19.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $46 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $41.3 million.

