Trimble: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Trimble Navigation Ltd. (TRMB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $44.6 million.

The Westminster, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The GPS manufacturer posted revenue of $993.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $979.1 million.

Trimble expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.57 to $2.73 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.85 billion to $3.93 billion.

