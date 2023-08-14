Trevena: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHESTERBROOK, Pa. (AP) — CHESTERBROOK, Pa. (AP) — Trevena Inc. (TRVN) on Monday reported a loss of $8 million in its second quarter.
The Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents per share.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $3 million in the period.
