Treace Medical Concepts: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (AP) — PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (AP) — Treace Medical Concepts Inc. (TMCI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ponte Vedra, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The orthopedic medical device maker posted revenue of $42 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $40.9 million.

Treace Medical Concepts expects full-year revenue in the range of $191 million to $197 million.

