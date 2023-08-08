TransDigm: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $351 million. On…

CLEVELAND (AP) — TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $351 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had net income of $6.14. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $7.25 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.33 per share.

The aircraft components maker posted revenue of $1.74 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.68 billion.

TransDigm expects full-year earnings in the range of $24.94 to $25.36 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.53 billion to $6.59 billion.

