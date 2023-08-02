Trane Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Trane Technologies plc (TT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $586.2 million. The…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Trane Technologies plc (TT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $586.2 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $2.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.68 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.55 per share.

The manufacturer posted revenue of $4.7 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.62 billion.

Trane Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.80 to $8.90 per share.

