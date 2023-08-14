Tracon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) on Monday reported a loss of $6.3 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) on Monday reported a loss of $6.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The antibody drug developer posted revenue of $9 million in the period.

