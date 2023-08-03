TPI Composites: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) on Thursday reported a loss of $65.2 million…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) on Thursday reported a loss of $65.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of $1.90.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 88 cents per share.

The maker of composite wind blades posted revenue of $381.3 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $380.2 million.

TPI Composites expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion.

