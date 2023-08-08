Topgolf Callaway: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $117.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had profit of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 39 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The maker of golf equipment and accessories posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.19 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MODG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MODG

