Toast: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Toast Inc. (TOST) on Tuesday reported a loss of $98 million in its second…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Toast Inc. (TOST) on Tuesday reported a loss of $98 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The restaurant software provider posted revenue of $978 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $939.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Toast said it expects revenue in the range of $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.81 billion to $3.87 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TOST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TOST

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.