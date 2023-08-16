TJX: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — The TJX Cos. (TJX) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $989…

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — The TJX Cos. (TJX) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $989 million.

The Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 85 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores posted revenue of $12.76 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.43 billion.

TJX expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.56 to $3.62 per share.

