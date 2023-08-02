Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Tiptree: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Tiptree: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 2, 2023, 4:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Tiptree Financial Inc. (TIPT) on Wednesday reported profit of $6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The insurance and specialty finance company posted revenue of $404.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TIPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TIPT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up