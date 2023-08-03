TimkenSteel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — CANTON, Ohio (AP) — TimkenSteel Corp. (TMST) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $28.9 million. On…

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — CANTON, Ohio (AP) — TimkenSteel Corp. (TMST) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $28.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Canton, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 60 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The maker of steel large bars and seamless mechanical tubing posted revenue of $356.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $357.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TMST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TMST

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.