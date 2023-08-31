Tilly’s: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.1 million in…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories retailer posted revenue of $160 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $150.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Tilly’s said it expects revenue in the range of $166 million to $171 million.

