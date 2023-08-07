Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Tidewater: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 7, 2023, 6:08 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Tidewater Inc. (TDW) on Monday reported earnings of $22.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The offshore energy services provider posted revenue of $215 million in the period.

Tidewater expects full-year revenue of $1.03 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDW

