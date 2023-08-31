Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Battlefield 56, Potomac 14
Benedictine 31, Western Branch 13
Briar Woods 27, Loudoun County 14
Broad Run 49, Park View-Sterling 0
Broadway 21, Strasburg 20
Brooke Point 58, Spotsylvania 7
Bruton 27, Nandua 26
Chantilly 31, W.T. Woodson 21
Colgan 26, Osbourn 0
Colonial Forge 48, Alexandria City 13
Colonial Heights 40, New Kent 0
Dinwiddie 58, North Stafford 8
Dominion 4, Meridian High School 0
Douglas Freeman 36, James River 6
Eastern View 76, Westmoreland County 6
Essex 13, Jamestown 0
Fairfax 41, Oakton 0
Gloucester 17, York 14
Grassfield 20, Woodside 7
Grayson County 12, Carroll County 7
Green Run 51, Frank Cox 17
Hanover 26, Monacan 0
Hickory 20, Manor High School 0
Hopewell 44, Mecklenburg County 0
James Madison 31, Lake Braddock 7
John Champe 24, Lightridge 22
Kellam 17, Kempsville 14
King George 42, Hampton 13
Landstown 28, Princess Anne 14
Menchville 21, Heritage 20
Midlothian 27, Prince George 13
Mills Godwin 14, Patrick Henry 13
Mountain View 49, Woodgrove 12
Northern Virginia HomeSchool 62, TJ-Alexandria 0
Orange County 18, Culpeper 8
Salem-Va. Beach 23, Ocean Lakes 22
Sherando 34, Jefferson, W.Va. 28, 3OT
South Lakes 42, James Robinson 0
Stafford 41, Chancellor 0
TJHS 32, Meadowbrook 7
Thomas Dale 17, Lloyd Bird 0
Tuscarora 42, Independence 13
Warhill 21, Matoaca 7
West Point 26, Rappahannock 21
Westfield 42, Mount Vernon 0
Windsor 41, K&Q Central 14
Woodbridge 41, Unity Reed 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Currituck County, N.C. vs. Deep Creek, ppd. to Sep 2nd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.