Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Battlefield 56, Potomac 14

Benedictine 31, Western Branch 13

Briar Woods 27, Loudoun County 14

Broad Run 49, Park View-Sterling 0

Broadway 21, Strasburg 20

Brooke Point 58, Spotsylvania 7

Bruton 27, Nandua 26

Chantilly 31, W.T. Woodson 21

Colgan 26, Osbourn 0

Colonial Forge 48, Alexandria City 13

Colonial Heights 40, New Kent 0

Dinwiddie 58, North Stafford 8

Dominion 4, Meridian High School 0

Douglas Freeman 36, James River 6

Eastern View 76, Westmoreland County 6

Essex 13, Jamestown 0

Fairfax 41, Oakton 0

Gloucester 17, York 14

Grassfield 20, Woodside 7

Grayson County 12, Carroll County 7

Green Run 51, Frank Cox 17

Hanover 26, Monacan 0

Hickory 20, Manor High School 0

Hopewell 44, Mecklenburg County 0

James Madison 31, Lake Braddock 7

John Champe 24, Lightridge 22

Kellam 17, Kempsville 14

King George 42, Hampton 13

Landstown 28, Princess Anne 14

Menchville 21, Heritage 20

Midlothian 27, Prince George 13

Mills Godwin 14, Patrick Henry 13

Mountain View 49, Woodgrove 12

Northern Virginia HomeSchool 62, TJ-Alexandria 0

Orange County 18, Culpeper 8

Salem-Va. Beach 23, Ocean Lakes 22

Sherando 34, Jefferson, W.Va. 28, 3OT

South Lakes 42, James Robinson 0

Stafford 41, Chancellor 0

TJHS 32, Meadowbrook 7

Thomas Dale 17, Lloyd Bird 0

Tuscarora 42, Independence 13

Warhill 21, Matoaca 7

West Point 26, Rappahannock 21

Westfield 42, Mount Vernon 0

Windsor 41, K&Q Central 14

Woodbridge 41, Unity Reed 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Currituck County, N.C. vs. Deep Creek, ppd. to Sep 2nd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

