ThredUp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The online seller of secondhand clothing posted revenue of $82.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $81.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, ThredUp said it expects revenue in the range of $82 million to $84 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $325 million to $329 million.

