Theriva Biologics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Theriva Biologics, Inc. (TOVX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its second quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share.

