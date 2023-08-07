Theravance Bio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) on Monday reported a…

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) on Monday reported a loss of $15.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the George Town, Cayman Islands-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $13.7 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.2 million.

