The Trade Desk: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $32.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ventura, California-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 28 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The digital-advertising platform operator posted revenue of $464.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $455.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, The Trade Desk said it expects revenue in the range of $485 million.

