The Top Real Estate Companies in Atlanta

Known as a transportation hub and home to many large companies, Atlanta could be a great city to plant roots…

Known as a transportation hub and home to many large companies, Atlanta could be a great city to plant roots in. The average home value in Atlanta is around $377,000, reports Zillow. That’s a 1.2% decrease from a year ago.

But if you’re going to buy real estate in Atlanta, it’s important to team up with the right agent. You may want to consider one of these resources to help with your home search.

1. Team Bonneau

2. The Justin Landis Group

3. Shirley Gary

4. Shanna Bradley

5. Ann K Intown

6. Christa Huffstickler

7. BrownDaniel

8. Rasmus Real Estate Group

9. The Boyd Team

10. Team 360° ATL

1. Team Bonneau

Bonneau Ansley of Ansley Real Estate and Christie’s International is a real estate specialist and author (who started off with a team of 10. He’s since grown his company to over 400 agents. Between 2021 and 2022, Ansley’s team closed on more than $920 million in real estate. Team Bonneau focuses on neighborhoods that include Alpharetta, Blue Ridge, Brookhaven and Chastain Park.

2. The Justin Landis Group

The Justin Landis Group consists of 30 real estate professionals. Justin Landis started his firm in early 2013, and after 13 years of being affiliated with Keller Williams, the group is now affiliated with Bolst. The team knows Atlanta inside and out and is ready to use that knowledge to help buyers find their ideal homes.

3. Shirley Gary

Affiliated with Engel & Völkers, Shirley Gary has more than 30 years of experience in real estate and new construction sales management. As the owner and CEO of Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton, she earned the No. 1 spot for units sold for Engel & Völkers Americas for eight years through 2022.

4. Shanna Bradley

Affiliated with Ansley Real Estate and Christie’s International, Shanna Bradley has amassed a career sales volume of over $500,000 million. Bradley believes in taking a hands-on approach with her clients and understanding their home buying goals. She oversees the entire buying process, from contract negotiations to home inspections.

5. Anna K Intown

Affiliated with Keller Williams, Anna K Intown consists of 12 professionals. CEO Anna Kilinski Brent started dabbling in real estate in 2006 and has become a go-to source for Atlanta buyers. In 2018, she earned the realtor-host spot on Bravo’s “Buying It Blind.” The firm focuses on neighborhoods that include Candler Park, Decatur, Edgewood, Inman Park and Lake Claire.

6. Christa Huffstickler

Affiliated with Engel & Völkers Atlanta, Christa Huffstickler has been in the residential real estate business since 2002. With a specialty in new construction and luxury homes, Huffstickler has been involved with some of Atlanta’s premier condo and townhome communities, and she’s currently overseeing more than $500 million of new home development listings. Huffstickler is eager to share her knowledge of Atlanta’s diverse neighborhoods with prospective buyers.

7. BrownDaniel

Affiliated with Compass, BrownDaniel was established in 2009 and consists of six real estate professionals. Owner Nicholas Brown has been recognized as a top-producing agent by the Atlanta Realtors Association and was responsible for $765 million in sales volume between 2010 and 2021, and $123 million in sales volume in 2022. The firm focuses on communities that include Alpharetta, College Park, Marietta, Peachtree Hills and Sandy Springs.

8. Rasmus Real Estate Group

Rasmus Real Estate Group is a brokerage that works with corporate clients interested in acquiring, holding or disposing of single-family residential assets. Since it was established in 1995, the firm has been responsible for $2.2 billion in sales and overseen more than 21,000 transactions. Rasmus Real Estate Group consists of a 12-member team.

9. The Boyd Team

Affiliated with Atlanta Fine Homes and Sotheby’s International Realty, the Boyd Team is a mother-daughter duo. Kim and Kathryn Boyd are Atlanta natives who know the city inside and out, and they work with buyers across a range of price points. The Boyd Team focuses on communities that include Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Vinings, Dunwoody, Midtown, Virginia-Highland and Morningside. They also focus on real estate in the Emory area.

10. Team 360° ATL

Affiliated with Compass, Team 360° ATL was established in 2018. In the past two years alone, the team of 10 has been responsible for more than $280 million in sales and is proud of its repeat clients and referrals. The 10-member team has more than 70 years of collective experience serving the Atlanta market across a range of budgets, from the city to the suburbs, and totaled more than $280 million in sales in the last two years.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent in Atlanta might start with one of the options above. But remember, a home is a huge financial commitment, so it’s important to find the right firm or agent to assist in your search. Take the time to interview a few different people to get a sense of how they work. That could make the process of finding your dream home smoother from start to finish.

More from U.S. News

How to Break Up With Your Real Estate Agent

The Best Places to Live for Families in the U.S. in 2023-2024

Most Overvalued Housing Markets in the U.S.

The Top Real Estate Companies in Atlanta originally appeared on usnews.com