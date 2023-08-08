The RealReal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The RealReal Inc. (REAL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $41.3 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The RealReal Inc. (REAL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $41.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 30 cents per share.

The online luxury consignment site posted revenue of $130.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $132.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, The RealReal said it expects revenue in the range of $120 million to $130 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $540 million to $560 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REAL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.