The Cost of Dining and Drinking Out Is Rising: How to Manage the Tab

If it feels like every time you open a menu, the cost of your favorite dish has escalated, you may be right.

The cost of food away from home increased by 7.7% between June 2022 and June 2023, according to consumer price index data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. And if you’ve been out for a cocktail recently, you likely noticed that adult beverages are significantly more expensive these days, too.

This doesn’t mean that you should stop patronizing your local restaurant or bar, however. Keep reading to find out how to keep those costs down but still enjoy yourself.

Snack Beforehand to Avoid Ordering More Than You Need

When you enter a restaurant famished, you may order more than you need, which will cause the bill to spike. Take the edge off by having a snack that’s less than 100 calories 30 to 60 minutes before you go.

Try a slice of light bread, which is usually 45 to 50 calories per slice, or a handful of healthy crackers, which runs around 70 calories, says Maryann Walsh, a registered dietitian from Palm Beach, Florida.

“Pair either of these with a protein or fat source like a 1-ounce piece of cheese or a tablespoon of your favorite nut butter,” Walsh says. You’ll still be hungry enough to enjoy your main meal without needing the potstickers to tide you over before it arrives.

Order an Appetizer or Dessert — or Split an Entree

If you’re going out for the experience, especially when the restaurant is very expensive, consider having just an appetizer or dessert. Or split an entree with someone at the table. (Typically, this involves a small charge).

“Of course, any server is most eager to get you to all order appetizers, entrees, desserts and after-dinner drinks, but you don’t have to,” says Thomas P. Farley, also known as Mister Manners, a New York City-based etiquette expert.

If a group of you will be splitting some dishes, note your intention when you make the reservation or tell the host when you arrive because you’re taking up valuable real estate.

“You might not get the best table in the house, but if your goal is to be at the hottest place in town it can be a great way to soak up the ambiance,” Farley says.

Select Spirits Wisely

In 2022, Bon Appétit magazine said the $20 cocktail is here to stay. Have two, and you’ll be out $48 when you add in a 20% tip.

“If you are going out for drinks with friends, wine and beer will usually be less pricey than top-shelf cocktails,” says Dawn Allcot, owner and founder of the website GeekTravelGuide. “Alternate between water and alcohol, as well. This is better for your health and for your budget.”

If you do want spirits, you can keep the cost down by answering the upsell question of, “Do you have a preference?” with, “House pour is fine, thanks.”

“Don’t worry about impressing the bartender,” Farley says. “They shouldn’t be stocking alcohol that isn’t good anyway.”

Become a Loyal Customer

Many chain restaurants have loyalty programs, so if you’re a regular, sign up. As you pay for your current meals, you’ll earn points that you can redeem for future meals, so you’ll come out ahead.

“We earn free appetizers or desserts nearly monthly at Red Lobster, free burgers at Red Robin,” Allcot says. “It’s so worth it, especially if you have a favorite chain that you frequent.”

Lawrence Sprung, certified financial planner and author of Financial Planning Made Personal, is a big fan of restaurant loyalty programs.

“In the past week, I’ve scored a free lunch by downloading an app, a free pizza by signing up for a rewards program, 15% off food at a local hotspot for the rest of the summer and a free steak dinner for my friend to celebrate his birthday, plus additional specials just for signing up for a restaurant’s mailing list,” he says.

Order Budget-Friendly Wine

If you’re ordering a bottle of wine for the table, try venturing into new territory to save money on wines from different regions, says John Cooper, a Chicago-based sommelier and strategic operations advisor for restaurant openings at Cooper & Co.

For example, if you defer to California varieties out of habit, “Try Lebanese reds such as Chateau Musar, a cabernet-led Super Tuscan, or something from Stellenbosch, South Africa,” he says.

“Wine is an intimidating subject to many people, and the knee-jerk reaction is to go for that $100-plus bottle at a restaurant to get quality,” he says. “But the truth is, there’s so much value in the $35 to $70 range if you are willing to be adventurous and drink outside what you know.”

Half Bottles and Glasses

If you do want to splurge on premium wine, Cooper says to ask your server or sommelier if they use a Coravin system, which preserves bottles that have already been opened. If so, they may sell half bottles or have by-the-glass offerings so you don’t need to buy a full bottle of something really expensive.

Another alternative is to request a half glass of wine. Although rarely advertised on the menu, many restaurants will accommodate you. It can be a nice way to sip something pricey.

Stick With Tap Water

When the server asks if you want still or sparkling water for the table, don’t hesitate to say tap water is fine. Unless you want to pay more for the bottled variety, drinking what comes from the faucet can shave around $10 from the check. If you don’t like the taste of tap, ask for a slice of lemon or lime.

“Many times the drinks can end up costing you a significant percentage of the bill,” Sprung says. So, if you want to reserve your cash for the actual meal, he says the easiest way can be to simply back off the beverages.

Find the Happy Hours in Your Neighborhood

Two-for-one glasses of wine, half-priced cocktails and dollar tacos may be waiting for you in the early evenings at many establishments, especially during weekdays. These types of promotions are a great way for bars and restaurants to get more customers in the door during slow late afternoons and early evenings.

“Be flexible with when you can go out to eat and have a drink and time it with the happy hour at the restaurant or bar,” Sprung says. “Many times this will allow you to enjoy great food and drink at much-reduced prices.”

Choose Breakfast or Lunch Over Dinner

“My favorite trick is to go to expensive restaurants at lunchtime,” says Sally Herigstad, retired certified public accountant and author of “Help! I Can’t Pay My Bills: Surviving a Financial Crisis.”

“It’s less crowded, the portions are more reasonable and it may cost half as much,” she adds.

Breakfast can be even more of a bargain than lunch, particularly if you’re picking up the check. You may be able to go somewhere swanky without having to worry that rounds of adult beverages will be added to the check.

Finally, Don’t Skimp on the Tip

Although you may be trying to spend less while dining and drinking out, always remember that the establishments and the people serving you are there to earn money.

“Never use this as an opportunity to scrimp on the tip,” says Farley. “Twenty percent gratuity is the baseline these days but the longer you’re there, the more generous you should be.”

This is particularly true if the server helped with your cost-cutting measures by splitting entrees at no extra fee or gave you a larger pour of wine so you didn’t have to order that second glass.

