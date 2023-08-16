Live Radio
The Complete Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio

U.S. News & World Report

August 16, 2023, 8:00 PM

Four times a year, holding companies of a certain size are required to divulge their positions in equities. That’s a great thing for followers of Warren Buffett, widely considered the greatest long-term investor of all time. His company, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (ticker: BRK.B, BRK.A), which he still helms at age 92, owns a sprawling equities portfolio that directly reflects what stocks Buffett likes.

Although investors don’t have an up-to-the-minute reflection of what Berkshire owns, the company’s 13F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Aug. 15 reveals the complete Berkshire Hathaway portfolio as of June 30.

Why Follow Berkshire Hathaway Stock Picks?

There’s a reason Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting is considered such a big occasion by Wall Street. Every May, more than 30,000 people flock to Omaha, Nebraska, just to hear sage wisdom from the elderly duo of Buffett and Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, now 99.

Part of the reason is that the two share an easy rapport with each other, and each is witty and entertaining in his own way. But tens of thousands of people don’t make the trek to Nebraska to see an Abbott and Costello routine.

People closely watch the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio for a simple reason: The company’s long-term track record is absolutely unparalleled. In the 58 calendar years from 1965 to 2022, Berkshire Hathaway stock appreciated at a 19.8% compound annual growth rate, compared with a 9.9% annualized return for the S&P 500. To illustrate the power of compounding, that amounted to a 3,787,464% return for Berkshire shareholders, compared with a 24,708% return for investors in the S&P 500.

For every $10,000 invested in Berkshire in 1965, investors would have $378.76 million by the end of 2022. S&P 500 investors would have $2.48 million. Returns like that simply can’t be generated by a lucky hand.

What Stocks Is Berkshire Buying and Selling?

Buffett’s extreme long-term bias is part of what makes him an excellent investor — it’s an edge few other investors have the patience or temperament for. When Berkshire agreed in 2015 to make its largest-ever acquisition, paying $32.1 billion for total ownership of industrial giant Precision Castparts Corp., Buffett brushed off concerns over the bear market in energy prices at the time as myopic, telling CNBC, “We’re going to be in this business for 100 years.”

Another famous nugget of wisdom from Buffett is his quip that his favorite holding period is “forever.”

All that’s to say that when Berkshire makes changes to its portfolio, it tends to carry weight.

There were three additions to Berkshire Hathaway’s stock holdings in the second quarter of 2023. Here are those new holdings, from the smallest to largest weightings at the end of the quarter:

Lennar Corp. (LEN). Buffett made a big splash in the homebuilder market in the second quarter, and Lennar was part of his spending spree. Homebuilder stocks are a classic Buffett value play, and Lennar’s shares trade at just 7.9 times forward earnings. Berkshire purchased a $17.2 million stake in LEN.B shares in the second quarter.

NVR Inc. (NVR). NVR is one of the five largest U.S. homebuilders and is another one of the three new homebuilder stocks Buffett acquired in the second quarter. Buffett clearly sees the lack of U.S. housing inventory as a bullish indicator for homebuilders, and he scooped up $70.6 million worth of NVR stock last quarter.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI). The largest new holding of Berkshire’s is D.R. Horton, one of the largest publicly traded U.S. homebuilders based on market capitalization, homes delivered and revenue. The Oracle of Omaha is taking a diversified approach to the U.S. homebuilder market, acquiring a $726.5 million stake in D.R. Horton.

The financial holding company was also active on the selling side of the ledger. While Berkshire trimmed its positions in several stocks, it only sold out of three names completely. Here are the stocks Berkshire removed entirely from its portfolio in the second quarter:

— McKesson Corp. (MCK)

— Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc. (MMC)

— Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS)

Zooming Out: Characteristics of Berkshire Hathaway Holdings

Although Berkshire Hathaway’s stock portfolio — worth about $351 billion — comprises 55 positions, it’s not quite as diversified as you might expect for a grouping of that many stocks.

In fact, concentrated bets on companies in which Buffett has high confidence are a big part of what has made him such a fabulously successful investor over time. It’s harder to be concentrated with the massive sum of money Berkshire controls, but it’s doing a good job regardless: Its top six holdings make up 78% of Berkshire’s stock portfolio. And its single largest position, Apple Inc. (AAPL), makes up about 46% of its portfolio.

In terms of sectors, the huge bet on Apple means information technology is the most heavily represented sector, constituting about 53% of the portfolio as of June 30. Financial companies accounted for 21% of the portfolio, consumer staples accounted for roughly 11% and energy represented about 9%.

Here’s a look at the complete Berkshire Hathaway portfolio as of the company’s second-quarter filing. Values reflect closing prices as of Aug. 16, based on holdings that were current as of June 30:

COMPANY SHARES HELD VALUE
Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI)* 14,658,121 $1,331,690,293
Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 29,000,000 $780,970,000
Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) 10,551,000 $1,425,123,570
American Express Co. (AXP) 151,610,700 $24,372,936,132
Aon PLC (AON) 4,335,000 $1,392,748,800
Apple Inc. (AAPL) 915,560,382 $161,660,496,650
Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 1,032,852,006 $30,252,235,256
BYD Co. Ltd. (OTC: BYDDF)** 98,603,142 $2,834,840,333
Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) 12,471,030 $1,308,460,468
Celanese Corp. (CE) 5,358,535 $623,733,474
Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) 3,828,941 $1,634,077,151
Chevron Corp. (CVX) 123,120,120 $19,344,633,254
Citigroup Inc. (C) 55,244,797 $2,355,638,144
Coca-Cola Co. (KO) 400,000,000 $24,192,000,000
D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) 5,969,714 $732,424,211
DaVita Inc. (DVA) 36,095,570 $3,764,406,995
Diageo PLC (DEO) 227,750 $38,560,353
Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) 4,780,000 $488,372,600
General Motors Co. (GM) 22,000,000 $722,040,000
Globe Life Inc. (GL) 2,515,574 $285,492,493
HP Inc. (HPQ) 120,952,818 $3,785,823,203
Itochu Corp. (TYO: 8001)*** 118,331,800 $4,495,425,082
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) 433,558 $14,845,026
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 327,100 $56,388,769
Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) 325,634,818 $10,928,304,492
Kroger Co. (KR) 50,000,000 $2,351,000,000
Lennar Corp. (LEN) 152,572 $18,716,007
Liberty Latin America Ltd. Class A (LILA) 2,630,792 $23,940,207
Liberty Latin America Ltd. Class C (LILAK) 1,284,020 $11,594,701
Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK) 7,722,451 $534,856,956
Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) 20,207,680 $474,678,403
Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK) 43,208,291 $1,030,517,740
Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) 7,044,909 $432,205,167
Markel Group Inc. (MKL) 471,661 $709,628,124
Marubeni Corp. (TYO: 8002)*** 141,000,200 $2,268,693,218
Mastercard Inc. (MA) 3,986,648 $1,572,214,372
Mitsubishi Corp. (TYO: 8058)*** 119,497,600 $5,674,941,024
Mitsui & Co. (TYO: 8031)*** 125,022,300 $4,593,319,302
Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) 578,000 $41,592,880
Moody’s Corp. (MCO) 24,669,778 $8,160,515,865
Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) 107,118,784 $818,387,510
NVR Inc. (NVR) 11,112 $68,315,909
Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) 224,129,192 $14,019,280,960
Paramount Global Class B (PARA) 93,730,975 $1,405,027,315
Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) 315,400 $48,322,434
Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) 6,125,376 $916,907,533
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) 39,400 $17,321,816
StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) 10,695,448 $142,677,276
Sumitomo Corp. (TYO: 8053)*** 101,210,400 $2,024,208,000
T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) 5,242,000 $724,706,500
United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) 59,400 $10,141,956
Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF (VOO) 43,000 $17,371,570
Verisign Inc. (VRSN) 12,815,613 $2,625,534,635
Visa Inc. (V) 8,297,460 $1,985,499,203

*As of July 17, 2023

**As of June 19, 2023

***As of June 12, 2023

