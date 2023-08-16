Four times a year, holding companies of a certain size are required to divulge their positions in equities. That’s a great thing for followers of Warren Buffett, widely considered the greatest long-term investor of all time. His company, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (ticker: BRK.B, BRK.A), which he still helms at age 92, owns a sprawling equities portfolio that directly reflects what stocks Buffett likes.
Although investors don’t have an up-to-the-minute reflection of what Berkshire owns, the company’s 13F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Aug. 15 reveals the complete Berkshire Hathaway portfolio as of June 30.
Why Follow Berkshire Hathaway Stock Picks?
There’s a reason Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting is considered such a big occasion by Wall Street. Every May, more than 30,000 people flock to Omaha, Nebraska, just to hear sage wisdom from the elderly duo of Buffett and Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, now 99.
Part of the reason is that the two share an easy rapport with each other, and each is witty and entertaining in his own way. But tens of thousands of people don’t make the trek to Nebraska to see an Abbott and Costello routine.
People closely watch the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio for a simple reason: The company’s long-term track record is absolutely unparalleled. In the 58 calendar years from 1965 to 2022, Berkshire Hathaway stock appreciated at a 19.8% compound annual growth rate, compared with a 9.9% annualized return for the S&P 500. To illustrate the power of compounding, that amounted to a 3,787,464% return for Berkshire shareholders, compared with a 24,708% return for investors in the S&P 500.
For every $10,000 invested in Berkshire in 1965, investors would have $378.76 million by the end of 2022. S&P 500 investors would have $2.48 million. Returns like that simply can’t be generated by a lucky hand.
What Stocks Is Berkshire Buying and Selling?
Buffett’s extreme long-term bias is part of what makes him an excellent investor — it’s an edge few other investors have the patience or temperament for. When Berkshire agreed in 2015 to make its largest-ever acquisition, paying $32.1 billion for total ownership of industrial giant Precision Castparts Corp., Buffett brushed off concerns over the bear market in energy prices at the time as myopic, telling CNBC, “We’re going to be in this business for 100 years.”
Another famous nugget of wisdom from Buffett is his quip that his favorite holding period is “forever.”
All that’s to say that when Berkshire makes changes to its portfolio, it tends to carry weight.
There were three additions to Berkshire Hathaway’s stock holdings in the second quarter of 2023. Here are those new holdings, from the smallest to largest weightings at the end of the quarter:
— Lennar Corp. (LEN). Buffett made a big splash in the homebuilder market in the second quarter, and Lennar was part of his spending spree. Homebuilder stocks are a classic Buffett value play, and Lennar’s shares trade at just 7.9 times forward earnings. Berkshire purchased a $17.2 million stake in LEN.B shares in the second quarter.
— NVR Inc. (NVR). NVR is one of the five largest U.S. homebuilders and is another one of the three new homebuilder stocks Buffett acquired in the second quarter. Buffett clearly sees the lack of U.S. housing inventory as a bullish indicator for homebuilders, and he scooped up $70.6 million worth of NVR stock last quarter.
— D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI). The largest new holding of Berkshire’s is D.R. Horton, one of the largest publicly traded U.S. homebuilders based on market capitalization, homes delivered and revenue. The Oracle of Omaha is taking a diversified approach to the U.S. homebuilder market, acquiring a $726.5 million stake in D.R. Horton.
The financial holding company was also active on the selling side of the ledger. While Berkshire trimmed its positions in several stocks, it only sold out of three names completely. Here are the stocks Berkshire removed entirely from its portfolio in the second quarter:
— McKesson Corp. (MCK)
— Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc. (MMC)
— Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS)
Zooming Out: Characteristics of Berkshire Hathaway Holdings
Although Berkshire Hathaway’s stock portfolio — worth about $351 billion — comprises 55 positions, it’s not quite as diversified as you might expect for a grouping of that many stocks.
In fact, concentrated bets on companies in which Buffett has high confidence are a big part of what has made him such a fabulously successful investor over time. It’s harder to be concentrated with the massive sum of money Berkshire controls, but it’s doing a good job regardless: Its top six holdings make up 78% of Berkshire’s stock portfolio. And its single largest position, Apple Inc. (AAPL), makes up about 46% of its portfolio.
In terms of sectors, the huge bet on Apple means information technology is the most heavily represented sector, constituting about 53% of the portfolio as of June 30. Financial companies accounted for 21% of the portfolio, consumer staples accounted for roughly 11% and energy represented about 9%.
Here’s a look at the complete Berkshire Hathaway portfolio as of the company’s second-quarter filing. Values reflect closing prices as of Aug. 16, based on holdings that were current as of June 30:
|COMPANY
|SHARES HELD
|VALUE
|Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI)*
|14,658,121
|$1,331,690,293
|Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)
|29,000,000
|$780,970,000
|Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)
|10,551,000
|$1,425,123,570
|American Express Co. (AXP)
|151,610,700
|$24,372,936,132
|Aon PLC (AON)
|4,335,000
|$1,392,748,800
|Apple Inc. (AAPL)
|915,560,382
|$161,660,496,650
|Bank of America Corp. (BAC)
|1,032,852,006
|$30,252,235,256
|BYD Co. Ltd. (OTC: BYDDF)**
|98,603,142
|$2,834,840,333
|Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)
|12,471,030
|$1,308,460,468
|Celanese Corp. (CE)
|5,358,535
|$623,733,474
|Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR)
|3,828,941
|$1,634,077,151
|Chevron Corp. (CVX)
|123,120,120
|$19,344,633,254
|Citigroup Inc. (C)
|55,244,797
|$2,355,638,144
|Coca-Cola Co. (KO)
|400,000,000
|$24,192,000,000
|D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI)
|5,969,714
|$732,424,211
|DaVita Inc. (DVA)
|36,095,570
|$3,764,406,995
|Diageo PLC (DEO)
|227,750
|$38,560,353
|Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND)
|4,780,000
|$488,372,600
|General Motors Co. (GM)
|22,000,000
|$722,040,000
|Globe Life Inc. (GL)
|2,515,574
|$285,492,493
|HP Inc. (HPQ)
|120,952,818
|$3,785,823,203
|Itochu Corp. (TYO: 8001)***
|118,331,800
|$4,495,425,082
|Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)
|433,558
|$14,845,026
|Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
|327,100
|$56,388,769
|Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC)
|325,634,818
|$10,928,304,492
|Kroger Co. (KR)
|50,000,000
|$2,351,000,000
|Lennar Corp. (LEN)
|152,572
|$18,716,007
|Liberty Latin America Ltd. Class A (LILA)
|2,630,792
|$23,940,207
|Liberty Latin America Ltd. Class C (LILAK)
|1,284,020
|$11,594,701
|Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK)
|7,722,451
|$534,856,956
|Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA)
|20,207,680
|$474,678,403
|Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK)
|43,208,291
|$1,030,517,740
|Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX)
|7,044,909
|$432,205,167
|Markel Group Inc. (MKL)
|471,661
|$709,628,124
|Marubeni Corp. (TYO: 8002)***
|141,000,200
|$2,268,693,218
|Mastercard Inc. (MA)
|3,986,648
|$1,572,214,372
|Mitsubishi Corp. (TYO: 8058)***
|119,497,600
|$5,674,941,024
|Mitsui & Co. (TYO: 8031)***
|125,022,300
|$4,593,319,302
|Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)
|578,000
|$41,592,880
|Moody’s Corp. (MCO)
|24,669,778
|$8,160,515,865
|Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)
|107,118,784
|$818,387,510
|NVR Inc. (NVR)
|11,112
|$68,315,909
|Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY)
|224,129,192
|$14,019,280,960
|Paramount Global Class B (PARA)
|93,730,975
|$1,405,027,315
|Procter & Gamble Co. (PG)
|315,400
|$48,322,434
|Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)
|6,125,376
|$916,907,533
|SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)
|39,400
|$17,321,816
|StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)
|10,695,448
|$142,677,276
|Sumitomo Corp. (TYO: 8053)***
|101,210,400
|$2,024,208,000
|T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)
|5,242,000
|$724,706,500
|United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)
|59,400
|$10,141,956
|Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF (VOO)
|43,000
|$17,371,570
|Verisign Inc. (VRSN)
|12,815,613
|$2,625,534,635
|Visa Inc. (V)
|8,297,460
|$1,985,499,203
*As of July 17, 2023
**As of June 19, 2023
***As of June 12, 2023
