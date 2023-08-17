The Children’s Place: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — The Children’s Place Retail Stores Inc. (PLCE) on Thursday reported a loss…

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — The Children’s Place Retail Stores Inc. (PLCE) on Thursday reported a loss of $35.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Secaucus, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $2.82. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.12 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.16 per share.

The children’s clothing and accessories chain posted revenue of $345.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $341.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, The Children’s Place expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.55 to $3.65.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $470 million to $475 million for the fiscal third quarter.

