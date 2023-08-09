The Best Places to Live Near the Mountains

Life in the mountains has appeal for a variety of reasons — you may enjoy the natural beauty, work as…

Life in the mountains has appeal for a variety of reasons — you may enjoy the natural beauty, work as a ski instructor or park ranger or simply like the idea of hitting the hiking trails or ski slopes whenever you’re not in the office.

Fortunately, you have plenty of options to choose from if you’re looking for a place to live near the mountains that also offers benefits like affordability, a strong job market and a short commute to work.

We looked at the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. that make up the U.S. News Best Places to Live ranking, and compiled the top-ranking spots that offer easy access to mountain trails.

Honorable Mentions

For this list, we looked at places that offer access to popular mountain roads or trails within 25 miles of a primary city. A few places didn’t quite make the list due to their distances from the mountains, namely Seattle and Portland, Oregon, though residents of both places don’t hesitate to make the slightly longer drive out of town for day hikes and camping opportunities. Plus, Seattle’s and Portland’s skylines have major mountains in the distance — Mount Rainier is visible from Seattle and Mount Hood can be seen from Portland.

Additionally, three places didn’t quite make the cut based on where they fall in the Best Places to Live in 2022-2023 ranking, but they offer easy access to hiking trails and other activities.

Denver, nicknamed the Mile High City for its elevation and located on the Front Range leading to the Rocky Mountains, has the city of Golden in its metro area, a popular starting point for many looking for hiking, biking and running trails. Spokane, Washington, is located a short drive from the foothills of the Rocky Mountains and is just 20 miles from the Antoine Peak Conservation Area. Springfield, Missouri, has a few rolling hills within its city limits, but is part of the Ozark Mountains region and is known as the Queen City of the Ozarks.

These are the 10 best places to live near the mountains:

10. Honolulu

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank:59

Metro Population: 1,015,167

Median Home Price: $581,658

Average Annual Salary: $61,860

When you think of the city of Honolulu your first thought may not be of mountains, but the city is home to the Diamond Head crater and is located at the base of peaks like Konahuanui and Tantalus. There are multiple hiking trails with a variety of difficulty that show off the tropical beauty of the Hawaiian islands, with plenty of lookout points to take in views of the city, other nearby peaks and the surrounding Pacific Ocean.

To make your stay in Honolulu permanent, however, it will cost you — the typical resident spends 29.78% of the median household income on rent or mortgage payments, utilities and property taxes.

9. Salt Lake City

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank:58

Metro Population: 2,591,858

Median Home Price: $571,980

Average Annual Salary: $54,322

If Salt Lake City doesn’t come to mind when you consider major metro areas near the mountains, there’s something missing from your search. Located in the Salt Lake Valley, Salt Lake City is surrounded by the Wasatch and Oquirrh mountains. Ski resorts are located within a 30-minute drive of the city, and even more are within a one-hour drive. There are dozens of hiking trails that begin in the city or are easily accessible by car for a day hike, bike or climb.

In the Best Places to Live ranking, Salt Lake City receives high marks for the overall happiness of its residents, based on the Sharecare Community Well-Being Index, steady job market and short average morning commute.

8. Greenville, South Carolina

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank:31

Metro Population: 918,166

Median Home Price: $330,545

Average Annual Salary: $48,350

A spot for idyllic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Greenville has easy access to trails with overlooks, waterfalls and lake destinations. Within Greenville County, there are three state parks that offer hiking, watersports and camping, among other activities.

If you’re looking to move to the area for work and leave mountain excursions to evenings and weekends, GE, Michelin, Proterra and the Greenville Health System are major employers in the metro area. Greenville residents spend 21.31% of the area’s median household income on housing costs.

7. Asheville, North Carolina

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank:29

Metro Population: 465,558

Median Home Price: $358,383

Average Annual Salary: $47,470

Another places located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville is known for its active arts community and breathtaking views of the mountains. From Asheville, you will find easy access to multiple points on the Appalachian Trail and other hikes of varying degrees of difficulty.

Whether they’re drawn to the access to the outdoors or to the handmade, personal touch of art galleries and farm-to-table restaurants throughout the metro area, plenty of people are choosing Asheville as their new hometown. The Asheville metro area’s population grew by 1.11% between 2020 and 2021 due to net migration, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

6. Hickory, North Carolina

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank:25

Metro Population: 364,877

Median Home Price: $219,950

Average Annual Salary: $44,470

Located in the Catawba Valley of North Carolina, Hickory is a part of the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The closest popular hiking trails in Hickory range from easy to moderate, with longer and more complex hiking trails just a short drive deeper into the Blue Ridge Mountains.

The iconic blue hues of the mountains are visible in the distance from higher points in the metro area, and residents benefit from a low cost of living. The cost of living in Hickory requires just 18.95% of the area’s median household income, and is the most affordable place to live out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S.

5. Fort Collins, Colorado

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank:23

Metro Population: 354,670

Median Home Price: $596,583

Average Annual Salary: $59,120

Situated against the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Fort Collins offers easy access to trails, streams and lakes that dot the area’s rising terrain from town, and it’s just 35 miles to Rocky Mountain National Park.

Fort Collins may be a smaller metro area compared with other Rocky Mountain settings, but that doesn’t mean it’s a cheaper place to live; area residents spend 26.34% of the median household income to cover rent or mortgage payments, property taxes and utilities. Still, people are eager to move there and the Fort Collins metro area is experiencing rapid population growth.

4. Knoxville, Tennessee

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank:21

Metro Population: 873,816

Median Home Price: $360,500

Average Annual Salary: $49,290

While Knoxville itself is a fairly level metro area, popular trails for House Mountain begin just 15 miles outside of town, and the Great Smoky Mountains are just 35 miles from the center of the city. The mountain influence in Knoxville is strong, with the local minor league baseball team dubbed the Tennessee Smokies.

As with many Southern metro areas with fewer than 1 million residents, Knoxville has a low cost of living. Residents spend 21.13% of the median household income on housing expenses.

3. Boise, Idaho

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank:12

Metro Population: 750,669

Median Home Price: $221,475

Average Annual Salary: $49,440

Much of the Boise metro area is set on flat land, but the Boise foothills on the northeastern side of the city make for good views to the east, and even better views from the peaks looking back at the city. Many trails for hiking, mountain biking and trail running begin in the city or just outside of it, and it’s just a short drive to get to the Boise National Forest or Sawtooth National Forest for more expansive outdoor options.

With a population of just over 750,000 people, Boise isn’t anywhere close to the most populous metro area on this list, but it’s growing quickly. Its population grew by 3.15% between 2020 and 2021 due to net migration.

2. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank:9

Metro Population: 747,343

Median Home Price: $515,694

Average Annual Salary: $57,530

Colorado Springs is at the eastern edge of the Rocky Mountains, and the city itself has an elevation over 6,000 feet. Plenty of mountain trails and parks are accessible within the city of Colorado Springs, and it’s also the home of Garden of the Gods, a picturesque and extensive rock formation with Pikes Peak visible in the background.

Access to outdoor activities including hiking, camping and skiing or snowboarding is a big reason people move to or want to move to Colorado Springs. It’s the No. 2 most desirable place to live out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S.

1. Boulder, Colorado

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank:4

Metro Population: 328,713

Median Home Price: $881,147

Average Annual Salary: $73,360

Nestled against the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Boulder is the ideal spot for many people who want to live near the mountains without sacrificing job opportunities. Technology, aerospace and higher education are major industries in Boulder that lend to the high average annual salary of $73,360.

Dozens of trails within the city offer plenty of hiking opportunities for all experience levels. Many of these trails are located in Boulder’s Open Space and Mountain Parks, which is publicly owned land focused on land preservation and maintaining public space for outdoor enjoyment.

Update 08/10/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.