The AZEK Company: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $34.9 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 30 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $387.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $372.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, The AZEK Company said it expects revenue in the range of $356 million to $376 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion.

The AZEK Company shares have risen 54% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $31.26, a rise of 50% in the last 12 months.

