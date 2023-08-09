The 5 Biggest Brokerage Firms in 2023

The retail brokerage business in the U.S. has become entirely a game about scale: It’s dominated by a handful of…

The retail brokerage business in the U.S. has become entirely a game about scale: It’s dominated by a handful of very large firms that have devoted themselves to delivering services very cheaply. Zero-commission trades are common. Exchange-traded funds or even index mutual funds with 0% expense ratios, or very close to it, are easy to find.

The largest brokerage by assets under management is Vanguard, started by famed investor John C. Bogle in 1975. The firm has grown to manage $8.2 trillion in assets, or put another way, 80 times the estimated number of stars in the Milky Way galaxy, according to NASA. Robinhood, the online broker favored by retail traders, manages only $62 billion by comparison — and even its revenue is concentrated in serving a handful of hedge funds, so it handles much less for consumers. For a retail investor looking for a wide range of offerings and products with the security of a brokerage with several trillion in assets under management, there’s a good chance you’ll be selecting from one of the five largest brokerage firms below:

Stock Brokerage Firm Assets under management

(as of August 2023) Vanguard Group $8.2 trillion Charles Schwab $8.02 trillion Fidelity Investments $4.5 trillion JPMorgan Chase $3.9 trillion Merrill Lynch/Bank of America $3.6 trillion

Vanguard Group

Known best for its index funds, Pennsylvania-based Vanguard manages $8.2 trillion in assets and has more than 50 million clients. Its founder Jack Bogle, who died in 2019, was known as an evangelist for low-cost investing. It’s more expensive overall than its larger rivals, but its robo-advisor service is inexpensive and solid.

Vanguard boasts the nation’s oldest balanced mutual fund, the Vanguard Wellington Fund (ticker: VWELX), which was founded in 1929.

Overall, Vanguard is more focused on retirement investing than its largest rivals, and set up less to serve active investors across a range of assets. For example, it doesn’t let clients trade cryptocurrencies. But for investors most interested in what Vanguard does best — retirement investing and a focus on low-cost and indexed products — the firm lives up to its name.

Charles Schwab

At $8.02 trillion under management, and with 34.4 million active brokerage accounts, Schwab has more no-fee mutual funds than rival Fidelity offers, and also has zero-commission stock trades. Schwab got an early start in 1975 as a discount broker when brokerage commissions were deregulated and started offering 24-hour order entry and quotes in 1982.

It includes approximately 11,600 stocks in its screening universe and offers fractional investing for smaller accounts.

In 2022, Schwab acquired TD Ameritrade, a recognized leader in delivering low fees across a range of services. TD Ameritrade’s Thinkorswim trading platform is often touted as the best by retail traders for its analysis and charting tools and will be migrating to Schwab in mid-fall 2023.

Fidelity Investments

If you were to count Fidelity’s assets under administration (AUA), which are assets that are owned and managed by clients but administered by a third-party financial institution, Fidelity would be the biggest stock brokerage firm on earth, at $11.7 trillion in AUA.

However, this list is ranking for assets under management, or assets for which firms have a fiduciary responsibility and an authorization to make decisions on behalf of investors, for which Fidelity comes in third with $4.5 trillion in AUM. Fidelity has 43 million customers who give the firm especially high marks for the research it offers, including targeted news feeds by sector and analyses by Fidelity experts and 20 outside providers.

Fidelity says it offers commission-free online trades on ETFs, stocks and options, though all but a few index funds do charge management fees. Its FidFolios managed accounts and Fidelity Go robo-advisor split the difference between mutual funds and individual stockholding, as the firm helps clients build portfolios, but Schwab offers a robo-advisor service more cheaply.

JPMorgan Chase

The company that eventually became JPMorgan Chase was originally founded by former vice president Aaron Burr as The Manhattan Company in 1799 and provided drinking water as a way to work around first Treasury secretary Alexander Hamilton’s opposition to any bank that would threaten the monopoly his Bank of New York had on the sector. It wasn’t until 1996 that J.P Morgan & Co. — started by investment banker John Pierpont Morgan Sr. of U.S. Steel and General Electric — merged with the Chase Manhattan Co.

Today, JPMorgan’s securities disclosures put the amount of client assets it manages at $3.9 trillion, with $313 billion in stockholders’ equity, as of June 30.

As you might imagine, at that size it does a little of everything. At the low end, its digital platform can be a good commission-free broker for beginning traders, charging zero commissions on stocks, mutual funds, ETFs and options trades, with screening tools to help users define their strategies. Indeed, its digital tools earned top marks from a J.D. Power survey of customer satisfaction in 2022. The firm also runs corporate retirement plan assets and serves other institutional clients. JPMorgan’s Wealth Management division, which serves its wealthier clients, accounts for $3.2 trillion of its assets under management and provides around half of its total asset management revenue. The better-off you are, the more likely you probably are to run your portfolio at what is, after all, an institution founded by legendary robber baron J. P. Morgan himself.

Merrill Lynch Wealth Management & Bank of America Private Bank

Because it’s part of a giant bank, you can pick your number for how large Merrill’s brokerage is. Its Merrill Edge division, which runs its online trading and other services, has about $350 billion under management, making it smaller than Morgan Stanley’s E-Trade unit. That said, its wealth management unit overall, which includes Merrill’s long-standing in-person brokerage team and Bank of America Private bank, has about $3.6 trillion in assets under management. Whether you are hoity toity or merely among the hoi polloi, this division of the giant Bank of America likely has a client covered.

For most people, especially those with less than $250,000 to invest, the Merrill Edge platform offers basics like zero-commission online trading ($30 for trades made with a broker’s help), and Merrill’s world-class research. Like Vanguard and Schwab, it offers robo-advisor services and hybrid approaches like the Merrill Guided Investing Hybrid Advisor, an online-with-an-advisor offering that requires a $20,000 minimum account balance and charges an annual management fee of 0.85% of customer assets. But that service costs more than Vanguard and Schwab’s similar offerings.

The best thing about Merrill Edge may be how it blends in-branch support with online services, and lets customers use Bank of America for all of their financial needs. Since it skips some exotica like currency trading and crypto, it’s best for beginning and intermediate investors.

